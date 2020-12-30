Global  
 

Amazon takes up to 42% off Rivet furniture ahead of New Year’s Day

9to5Toys Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Ahead of New Year’s Day, Amazon is offering several Rivet furniture discounts at *up to 42% off*. Our top pick is the Amazon Rivet Modern Straight Blade Ceiling Fan for *$86.60 shipped*. That’s $63 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked. Adding this brushed-nickel ceiling fan to your space is a great way to better regulate temperatures and modernize its appearance. An integrated LED light helps illuminate a room too. Measurements span 53- by 53- by 16-inches. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers. Continue reading to find more Rivet deals priced *from $34*.

 CBS4's Jessica Vallejo spoke with travelers racing to get to their New Year's Day destinations.

