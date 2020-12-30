Nokia’s brand-new 8.3 5G unlocked smartphone sees first discount of 46% off, now $380 Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

B&H Photo is offering the Nokia 8.3 Dual SIM Factory Unlocked 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for *$379.99 shipped*. Having just launched for $699 back in November on Verizon, today’s deal is the first discount that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Being Nokia’s latest release, you’ll find 5G connectivity here, alongside 128GB of built-in storage, the Snapdragon 765G chipset, and a 6.81-inch IPS display. The unique camera system sports four sensors, with 64MP, 12MP, 2MP, and 2MP shooters around back. This all comes in the form of wide, ultrawide, macro, and depth cameras, giving you multiple ways to take a shot and capture the moment. Plus, the front-facing camera captures in 24MP, allowing you to take fantastic selfies and enjoy video chats with family and friends. Learn more in our hands-on review.



more… 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

