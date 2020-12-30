L.L. Bean Winter Sale slashes up to 50% off boots, outerwear, pullovers, more

The L.L. Bean Winter Sale is live with* up to 50% off* hundreds of new styles. Prices are as marked. Update your outerwear with deals on jackets, pullovers, boots, accessories, and more. Customers receive complimentary delivery on orders of $50 or more. Bean boots are a classic piece from L.L Bean and a best-seller. The men’s 8-inch PrimaLoft Gore-Tex Bean Boots for men are currently marked down to* $179*. For comparison, these boots are regularly priced at $269. These boots are waterproof and great for winter or spring weather. This style features a cushioned insole for added comfort as well as an insulated design to help keep you comfortable. You can choose from two versatile color options and rated 4.2/5 stars from L.L. Bean customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks.



