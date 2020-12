Well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino found in Siberia Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 3 minutes ago )

MOSCOW (AP) — A well-preserved Ice Age woolly rhino with many of its internal organs still intact has been recovered from permafrost in Russia's extreme north.



Russian media reported Wednesday that the carcass was revealed by melting permafrost in Yakutia in August. Scientists are waiting for ice roads in the Arctic region to become passable to deliver it to a lab for studies next month.



It’s among the best-preserved specimens of the Ice Age animal found to date. The carcass has most of its soft tissues still intact, including part of the intestines, thick hair and a lump of fat. Its horn was found next to it.



Recent years have seen major discoveries of mammoths, woolly rhinos, Ice Age foal, and cave lion cubs as the permafrost increasingly melts across vast areas of Siberia because of global warming.



Yakutia 24 TV quoted Valery Plotnikov, a paleontologist with the regional branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences, as saying the woolly rhino was likely 3 or 4 years old when it died.



Plotnikov said the young rhino likely drowned.



Scientists dated the carcass as anywhere between 20,000 to 50,000 years old. More precise dating will be possible once it is delivered to a lab for radiocarbon studies.



The carcass was found on the bank of the Tirekhtyakh river in the Abyisk district, close to the area where another young woolly rhino was recovered in 2014. Researchers dated that specimen, which they called Sasha, at 34,000 years old. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 'Snowball Earths' Were Likely Triggered By This…



MIT researchers say Earth was likely tipped into ice ages around 700 million years ago because of a sudden and dramatic change in the sun's radiation reaching Earth. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:16 Published 2 weeks ago Photographer Captures Amazing Methane Bubbles In Lake - Including a Panda Shape



These stunning scenes show methane bubbles frozen in the ice of Lake Baikal in Russia. And some even form what looks like the shape of a panda. Photographer and tour guide Stanislav Tolstnev captured.. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46 Published on November 26, 2020 'Ancient Megaflood' Once Washed Across Martian Surface, Study Shows



Wave-shaped features in the rock, nearly identical to those left behind by melting ice on Earth, point to raging flash floods in the Red Planet’s Gale Crater. Credit: AmazeLab Duration: 01:12 Published on November 24, 2020