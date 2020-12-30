January's free PS Plus games include 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ( 31 minutes ago )

January is just a couple of days away, and there’ll soon be a fresh slate of games you can pick up at no extra cost if you’re a PlayStation Plus subscriber. Among the January selections is Shadow of the Tomb Raider, the third entry in the rebooted To... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

