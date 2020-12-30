Maneater and the latest Tomb Raider are among the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Sony has announced its January lineup of games that are free for PS Plus subscribers to download.
Starting January 5th, you’ll be able to get the PS5-only version of Maneater, the eat-em-up game that Polygon’s Chris Plante described in his entertaining review as “the best shark game... ever?”, as well as two other PS4 games, Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — both of which are playable on PS5. Unfortunately, the PS4 version of Maneater isn’t available for people who haven’t yet made the jump to the PS5, so PS4 owners get just two games this month. This bundle will no longer be available after February 1st, 2021.
It seems like Sony has established a formula for its monthly batch of complimentary games, with one PS5 game serving as...
Sony has announced its January lineup of games that are free for PS Plus subscribers to download.
Starting January 5th, you’ll be able to get the PS5-only version of Maneater, the eat-em-up game that Polygon’s Chris Plante described in his entertaining review as “the best shark game... ever?”, as well as two other PS4 games, Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — both of which are playable on PS5. Unfortunately, the PS4 version of Maneater isn’t available for people who haven’t yet made the jump to the PS5, so PS4 owners get just two games this month. This bundle will no longer be available after February 1st, 2021.
It seems like Sony has established a formula for its monthly batch of complimentary games, with one PS5 game serving as...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Chris Plante
PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console
10 great games to play on your new 2020 VR headsetPhoto by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you received a virtual reality gaming headset this holiday season, congratulations! Whether you’ve..
The Verge
12 great apps for your new iPhone in 2020Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge
If you’re lucky enough to have unwrapped a new iPhone as a holiday gift this year, you’ll probably..
The Verge
9 great games from 2020 for your new PlayStation 5Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If you’re one of the lucky few who has snagged a PlayStation 5 since it launched in early November —..
The Verge
Verge readers can get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $60Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge
If you own a PS4 or PS5 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership soon, Eneba has an incredible deal on its..
The Verge
GreedFall Role-playing fantasy video game
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources