Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Maneater and the latest Tomb Raider are among the latest free games for PS Plus subscribers

The Verge Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Maneater and the latest Tomb Raider are among the latest free games for PS Plus subscribersSony has announced its January lineup of games that are free for PS Plus subscribers to download.

Starting January 5th, you’ll be able to get the PS5-only version of Maneater, the eat-em-up game that Polygon’s Chris Plante described in his entertaining review as “the best shark game... ever?”, as well as two other PS4 games, Greedfall and Shadow of the Tomb Raider — both of which are playable on PS5. Unfortunately, the PS4 version of Maneater isn’t available for people who haven’t yet made the jump to the PS5, so PS4 owners get just two games this month. This bundle will no longer be available after February 1st, 2021.

It seems like Sony has established a formula for its monthly batch of complimentary games, with one PS5 game serving as...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Chris Plante


PlayStation 5 PlayStation 5 2020 Sony video game console

10 great games to play on your new 2020 VR headset

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you received a virtual reality gaming headset this holiday season, congratulations! Whether you’ve..
The Verge

12 great apps for your new iPhone in 2020

 Photo by Amelia Holowaty Krales / The Verge

If you’re lucky enough to have unwrapped a new iPhone as a holiday gift this year, you’ll probably..
The Verge

9 great games from 2020 for your new PlayStation 5

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you’re one of the lucky few who has snagged a PlayStation 5 since it launched in early November —..
The Verge

Verge readers can get two years of PlayStation Plus for only $60

 Photo by Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

If you own a PS4 or PS5 and need to renew your PlayStation Plus membership soon, Eneba has an incredible deal on its..
The Verge

GreedFall GreedFall Role-playing fantasy video game

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sony Rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game [Video]

Sony Rolls out PS5 update that will tell about version of game

Sony's latest PlayStation 5 update seems to have fixed one of the biggest issues with cross-gen games on the console: making it clearer when players have the PlayStation 4 version of a game installed..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:10Published
Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite [Video]

Free two months Disney Plus subscription announced for players making in-game purchases in Fortnite

Video game 'Fortnite' developer Epic Games announced a new promotional measure that allows players who make a real-money purchase in-game and are new Disney Plus subscribers to get up to two months of..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:18Published