Ant's crown jewel, Alipay, is a supercharged version of popular American apps like Venmo and PayPal. Here's everything you need to know about the app used by more than 1 billion Chinese residents.

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Starting a diet? Research says you'll fail again and here's WHY.



The average person sets a goal to eat healthier four times each month - and follows through with none of them, according to new research.A new survey of 2,000 Americans who have been on a diet within.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published 2 weeks ago Here Are the 10 Most Popular Grubhub Orders of 2020



Here Are the 10 Most Popular Grubhub Orders of 2020. In 2020, many Americans turned to food delivery apps in order to safely dine on their favorites. One of those apps, Grubhub, has released.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:18 Published 3 weeks ago Consumers Are Going to Miss Third-Party Cookies: Goodway’s Jay Friedman



Marketers, publishers and advertising technology companies have sought ways to wean themselves off third-party cookies as makers of web browsers, especially Apple and Google, end support for the.. Credit: BeetTV - Affiliate Duration: 10:47 Published on December 2, 2020