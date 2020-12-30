Ant's crown jewel, Alipay, is a supercharged version of popular American apps like Venmo and PayPal. Here's everything you need to know about the app used by more than 1 billion Chinese residents.
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 (
46 minutes ago) Ant's IPO may have been shockingly suspended, but the firm's Alipay app remains one of the most popular apps in China, not unlike PayPal in the US.
