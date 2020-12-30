Save 38% on a 1-year subscription to Microsoft Office 365 Personal, now $36

BuyDig is offering a Microsoft Office 365 Personal 12-month Subscription for *$35.99 shipped* with the code *FWB2* at checkout. For comparison, it normally goes for $59 at Amazon and today’s deal is just $1 above our last mention. If you’re trying to prepare for next semester at home, you’ll want to be sure your computer is ready for it. Having Microsoft Office already installed and ready-to-go is crucial for taking notes, building PowerPoints, and more. This subscription gives you access to Microsoft’s Office suite for 12-months and auto-renews after that. Office 365 also includes 1TB of OneDrive cloud storage, which can be used to keep documents, photos, and more safe online and not on your computer. Rated 4.4/5 stars.



