ESPN Plus is raising its annual subscription price to $59.99 in 2021

The cost for an annual subscription for ESPN Plus subscribers will increase from $49.99 to $59.99 in 2021, according to Variety. ESPN raised the monthly price of ESPN Plus earlier this year to $5.99, and now the annual subscription is getting the same treatment.



New subscribers will start paying $59.99 on January 8th, 2021, and the new price will reportedly trickle down to existing subscribers a few months later in March. Disney had already announced that Disney Plus and the company’s bundle of Hulu, Disney Plus, and ESPN Plus would each cost $1 more starting in March 2021, raising those prices to $8.99 and $13.99, respectively. Streaming price hikes have been a theme of 2020; YouTube TV raised its price, Fubo followed not long after,...