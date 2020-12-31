Debian-based deepin Linux 20.1 is here and you should switch from Windows 10 now! Thursday, 31 December 2020 ( 15 minutes ago )

Well, folks, 2020 is almost in the books, and once again, it was not the fabled year of Linux on the desktop. Yes, Microsoft's Windows 10 still reigns supreme as far as market share, but that doesn't mean it is the best desktop operating system -- just the most popular. In fact, many consumers are switching to Linux-based Chromebooks for their simplicity and security, while macOS continues to attract new users. Those M1 Macs in particular are quite intriguing, especially when a brand-new Mac Mini can be had for less than $700. The thing is, neither Windows 10 or macOS… [Continue Reading] 👓 View full article

