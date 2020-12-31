Global  
 

9to5Mac Happy Hour 310: Apple’s 2020 in review

9to5Mac Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
9to5Mac’s Benjamin Mayo and Zac Hall discuss the latest with 5G UWB in the wild, iOS 14 Shortcut triggers, and Apple’s 2020 in product releases and service updates.

