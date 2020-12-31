Google celebrates New Year’s Eve 2020 with a fun, colourful Doodle

Google celebrates New Year’s Eve 2020 with a fun, colourful Doodle

BGR India

Published

Google is celebrating New Year’s eve with a fresh new Doodle that makes your smartphone or laptop’s screen colourful. To enjoy today’s Google Doodle all you need to do is type google.com on the search bar. There you will be able to see a colourful house in brown colour. In the background is Google’s logo […]

Full Article