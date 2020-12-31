Google Chrome to Display Warnings for Weak Passwords

Google Chrome continues to be the world’s number one browser, and according to third-party stats, it’s running on over 70 percent of the desktop computers out there. In other words, more than 7 in 10 users installed Google Chrome on their PCs, despite the operating system actually coming with a different browser. And that says a lot about how big Google Chrome has become. But at the same time, it also creates a new responsibility for Google, who now needs to make sure the browser is just working fine for everybody out there, while also providing only the best features no matter the platform. Given we trust browsers for pretty sensitive data, including passwords and credit card details, it’s critical for these applications to handle all the information correctly, protect it, and let us know when certain information might be exposed. And this is exactly what Google Chrome does right now. Earlier this year, Google rolled out the so-called safety check in Google Ch...