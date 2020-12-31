Tech that died in 2020

Even in a year like 2020, one thing didn't change in the tech world: Certain devices, technologies, and services shut down. The causes vary, as does the level of regret. Some things we'll miss; some things we never cared about; and others, we're glad to show the door. This year, we're dividing the departed by how much we think most people will actually care. Check out our list below and wave goodbye or good riddance to:



· *Tech we'll actually miss:* Good products we're sad to lose

· *You're still here?* Products that died of indifference or neglect

· *Good riddance!* Tech that can't die too soon



*Tech we'll actually miss*



-FarmVille-



Zynga



Few Flash games hitting end of life deserve their own entry, but few games have ever seized the public imagination like Zynga’s FarmVille. The company announced that as of December 31, 2020, FarmVille would drift off into the sunset with the rest of the Flash-based world.



