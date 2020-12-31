It’s like the disco era is back at Boston Dynamics as a recent video from the engineering and robotics design company shows robots dancing to the song “Do You Love Me” by The Contours. The flagship robots at the research centre – Atlas and Spot were showing off their moves in a synchronised dance video […]Full Article
Dancing robots at Boston Dynamics win the internet, check out the video
BGR India 5 shares 100 views
