Now’s your last chance to squeak in some web game nostalgia. As Zynga warned in September, today is the last day to play the original FarmVille. The developers are shutting down the 11-year-old game after December 31st, 2020, in sync with Adobe endin...Full Article
Today is the last day you can play the original 'FarmVille'
engadget 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Alabama photographer creates 'Portraits of Honor' for state's World War II veterans
WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL
Alabama photographer creates 'Portraits of Honor' for state's World War II veterans
You might like
More coverage
One Shot Keto-Detail Info About Oneshot keto: Product Review By Voicendo
GlobeNewswire
Having Some Question in Your Mind About One Shot Keto? I Will Clear Your All Question/Confusion About The Oneshot keto, Please..