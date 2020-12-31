17 great games on Google Play Pass for your new 2020 Android phone

Illustration by William Joel / The Verge



If you just got a brand-new Android phone for the holidays, you probably want to play some games on your shiny device. Luckily, that’s especially easy to do this year with Google’s $5-per-month Google Play Pass games and apps subscription service, which offers free access to hundreds of games and apps without pushing ads or demanding in-app purchases.



We’ve looked through what’s available on Play Pass, and the service has a lot of good games to check out. Here are just a few that we recommend. Since all of the games are also available individually — either free with ads and in-app purchases or for specific prices — we’ve included their Google Play links as well.



