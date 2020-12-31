Instagram has once again dropped the ball on a ‘top nine’ year in review feature

It’s New Year’s Eve, which means that your Instagram feed — if it’s anything like mine — is probably filled with people posting “top nine” grids of their most liked photos from this year. But, bafflingly, for yet another year, everyone will be turning to sketchy-looking third-party apps and sites to make them. Because once again, Instagram has failed to offer an official, automated way to curate the images within the app.



As someone who personally enjoys using the top nine format to look back on a year of baked good photos, I’m left utterly confused by this. Users seem to love putting together the collages to look back on their past year of posts. Instagram even already offered grid tools for posting photos to your story in different...