Windows 10 Starts Displaying Adobe Flash Player Warnings

The time has come, folks. Adobe is killing off Flash Player once and for all, and users are recommended to uninstall the software from their devices as soon as possible. As a result, Windows 10 users are now provided with a warning on their desktops, telling them to remove Flash Player as soon as possible. “Thank you for using Adobe Flash Player. Adobe will stop supporting Flash Player after December 31, 2020. To help secure your system, Adobe will block Flash content from running in Flash Player beginning January 12, 2021. Please see the Adobe Flash Player EOL General Information page for more details. Adobe strongly recommends immediately removing Flash Player from your system by clicking the Uninstall button below,” the message reads, as per GHacks. Adobe: Remove Flash Player ASAP Adobe too warns users that sticking with Flash Play...