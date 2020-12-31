Let's speak openly and honestly here. The Linux Mint developers never promised that the next version of the operating system would be released in the year 2020. However, when the Linux Mint 20.1 "Ulyssa" BETA was released before Christmas, many people hoped a stable version would be released before 2021. Well, folks, I am sorry to say that the terrible 2020 strikes again, as today is New Year's Eve, and the Mint developers still have no idea when 20.1 "Ulyssa" will be released. Since today is the last day of the year, all we know for sure is 2020 is… [Continue Reading]Full Article
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 'Ulyssa' gets pushed to 2021 as many bugs still plague it
betanews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" to Launch This Week, Cinnamon 4.2 Coming to LMDE 3 Soon
Linux Mint project leader Clement Lefebvre announced today that the forthcoming Linux Mint 19.2 "Tina" operating system will launch..
Softpedia
Ubuntu-based Linux Mint 20.1 is named 'Ulyssa' and you can download it soon
There are many great Linux-based desktop operating systems nowadays. There are arguably too many Linux distros, but I digress. For..
betanews