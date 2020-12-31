Bubble physicist, Helen Czerski, reveals why you should care about the glass you are drinking your champagne from.Full Article
Stop using champagne flutes - this is the best way to drink champagne
Business Insider 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Evidence is mounting that TikTok mistakenly verified an account pretending to be Kendall Jenner
Business Insider
· A TikTok account appearing to belong to Kendall Jenner popped up on the platform Monday to much fanfare, but the account was..
You might like
More coverage
Partners just went to Google Cloud's annual sales kickoff conference for the first time ever, and they say it proves that CEO Thomas Kurian is moving things in the right direction (GOOG, GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN)
Business Insider
· *Earlier this month, partners attended Google Accelerate, Google Cloud's internal sales kickoff conference — the first time..