PlayStation gamers in India will finally have the chance to get their hands on a PS5 within a few weeks’ time. The official PlayStation India Twitter account has announced that Sony’s new console will be available in the country on February 2nd. Reta...Full Article
Sony is launching the PS5 in India on February 2nd
engadget 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Good news for gamers! Sony PlayStation 5 to arrive in India on this date, preorders from January 12
Zee News
Sony on Friday (January 1) announced that it will launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2.
-
Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India in February
Hindu
-
Sony announces PlayStation 5 India launch date, pre-order details
BGR India
-
Sony to launch PlayStation 5 in India on February 2
TechCrunch
-
The extended reality market is projected to grow from $42.55 billion in 2020 to $333.16 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 50.9% from 2020 to 2025
GlobeNewswire