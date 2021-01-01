Asus has launched the latest Adolbook 13 (2021) which comes with the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a very compact form factor. The laptop has been launched in a single color option so there isn’t much to choose from for the customers. It comes in what the company calls a Psychedelic Ocean color option. The […]Full Article
Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, FHD display launched
BGR India 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Gaming Laptop Cyber Monday Deals 2020: Top MSI, ASUS, Acer Predator & More Deals Identified by Deal Tomato
GlobeNewswire
*The top Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals for 2020, including all the top ASUS, Acer Predator, and MSI offers*
Here’s..
-
ASUS Chromebook Flip sees first discount at $100 off, more from $219
9to5Toys
-
Best Black Friday & Cyber Monday Gaming Laptop Deals 2020: Top ASUS, MSI, HP & More Gaming Laptop Sales Rated by Retail Fuse
GlobeNewswire
-
Best MSI Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals 2020 Found by Spending Lab
GlobeNewswire
-
Gaming Laptop Black Friday & Cyber Monday Deals (2020): MSI, ASUS & More Savings Rounded Up by Save Bubble
GlobeNewswire
You might like
More coverage
Best Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals 2020: Top MSI, ASUS, Dell & More Sales Identified by Save Bubble
GlobeNewswire
*The top Black Friday gaming laptop deals for 2020, featuring the best ASUS ROG, Acer Predator & more gaming laptop sales*Here’s..
-
MSI Black Friday Deals 2020: Top Gaming Laptop & PC Hardware Deals Revealed by Consumer Walk
GlobeNewswire
-
The Best Gaming Laptop Black Friday Deals 2020: Early ASUS, MSI, Acer & More Gaming Laptop Deals Rounded Up by Deal Tomato
GlobeNewswire
-
Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2020: Early Acer Predator, ASUS, MSI & More Deals Published by Spending Lab
GlobeNewswire
-
Black Friday Gaming Computer Deals 2020: Top Early iBUYPOWER, CyberpowerPC, MSI & More Deals Monitored by Deal Tomato
GlobeNewswire