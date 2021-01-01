Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, FHD display launched

Asus Adolbook 13 (2021) with Intel Core i5 processor, FHD display launched

BGR India

Published

Asus has launched the latest Adolbook 13 (2021) which comes with the 11th Gen Tiger Lake processor and a very compact form factor. The laptop has been launched in a single color option so there isn’t much to choose from for the customers. It comes in what the company calls a Psychedelic Ocean color option. The […]

Full Article