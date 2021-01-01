Huawei has pulled Tencent games like Arena of Valor from its app store because of a “big change” Tencent made in how the companies work together, according to a Bloomberg report. Huawei dominates the Chinese mobile market, accounting for 43 percent o...Full Article
Huawei removes Tencent games from its Chinese store
Huawei removes Tencent’s online games from its app store
Invezz
A source confirmed on Friday that Huawei took an aggressive step of removing Tencent’s (HKG: 0700) online games from its app..
