Adobe discontinued the very popular Flash Player software on December 31, 2020. This means that the Adobe Flash Player will be removed from all browsers but the software will not be blocked until January 12, 2020. Microsoft has said to remove Flash Player from most of the Windows versions. Not to be said, all websites […]Full Article
Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now
BGR India 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Adobe to discontinue support for Flash content from 2021
Remember the times when you would land on a website and it would tell you to download Flash Player as it’s not updated. It seems..
BGR India
Adobe bids farewell to Flash Player in its final update
Don't expect any new features, though.
Upworthy