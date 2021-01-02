Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

Adobe Flash Player bids adieu, uninstall it right now

BGR India

Published

Adobe discontinued the very popular Flash Player software on December 31, 2020. This means that the Adobe Flash Player will be removed from all browsers but the software will not be blocked until January 12, 2020. Microsoft has said to remove Flash Player from most of the Windows versions. Not to be said, all websites […]

Full Article