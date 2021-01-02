Amazon’s previous-generation Fire HD 10 drops by $70, now priced from $80

Today only, Woot is offering the previous-generation Amazon Fire HD 10 in multiple configurations *as low as $79.99*. Shipping is free for Prime members; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will be added at checkout. Originally $150, that’s what the current-generation goes for at Amazon and today’s deal is the best available. Offering a large 10.1-inch 1080p display with up to 10-hours of battery life, this tablet is perfect for content consumption or social media. With Dolby Audio, stereo speakers, 802.11ac Wi-Fi, and either 32GB or 64GB of internal storage (which can be expanded with a microSD), you’ll be able to enjoy all types of media here. Plus, you can use it to pay bills online, play games, or read a book. Rated 4.2/5 stars.



