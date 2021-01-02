The delightful Ratatouille TikTok musical has already sold more than $1 million in tickets

Titus Burgess as Remy in Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical



The TikTok Ratatouille musical— aka the Ratatousical— debuted online on New Year’s Day and has already sold more than $1 million in tickets, in quite the feel-good start to 2021. A portion of the ticket sales will benefit The Actors Fund, which supports performers and workers in the entertainment industry.







You did it! You raised over $1 million to benefit @TheActorsFund! But we aren’t done yet. Tickets are still on sale all weekend long on @TodayTix.https://t.co/3YxozrE7Hd pic.twitter.com/QqUu6uzM0D



— Ratatouille Musical (@ratatousical) January 2, 2021



The musical came together on TikTok over several months, with creators including composers, fans, set designers, costumers, and choreographers devising musical numbers, songs, and even...