Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ fall to one of the best prices yet at $90 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot offers the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds BTS Edition for *$89.99 Prime shipped*. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching as much as $150, today’s offer is $20 under what you’d pay at Amazon right now, beats the low there by $10, and is one of the best offers to date. Equipped with a true wireless design, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds+ deliver 11-hours of audio playback per charge, or 22 when you slip them into the Qi-enabled case. The inclusion of Samsung’s Ambient Sound feature cuts out distracting audio to round out the feature set here alongside a stylish black and blue colorway inspired by BTS. Over 35,000 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating and you can get a closer look in our hands-on review. Head below for more.



more…