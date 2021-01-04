Microsoft planning ‘sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows’

Microsoft is planning a “sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows” that is designed to signal to users of the operating system that “Windows is BACK.” That’s according to a job listing posted by Microsoft recently, advertising for a software engineering role in the Windows Core User Experiences team:







“On this team, you’ll work with our key platform, Surface, and OEM partners to orchestrate and deliver a sweeping visual rejuvenation of Windows experiences to signal to our customers that Windows is BACK and ensure that Windows is considered the best user OS experience for customers.”







Microsoft quietly removed references to this “sweeping visual rejuvenation” this morning, after several Windows enthusiasts spotted the job listing over the...