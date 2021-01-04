Images of Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s optional stylus and compatible case leak early

A case for the S21 Ultra with space for an optional S Pen. | Image: WinFuture



Images of what appears to be an S Pen stylus and carrying case for Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S21 Ultra have leaked online, WinFuture reports. They show a stylus that looks similar in appearance to Samsung’s previous S Pens, as well as a phone case that’s a little wider than the handset itself to allow space for the optional accessory. WinFuture reports that the stylus will be sold separately from the phone for just under €40 (around $49).



This phone case is necessary because the S21 Ultra is rumored to support the S Pen but reportedly won’t have a dedicated slot to store it unlike Samsung’s Note devices. The stylus is reportedly an optional accessory for the S21 Ultra, rather than something that comes in the box like with the Note...