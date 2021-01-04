WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to the US, British judge rules

Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images



A judge in the United Kingdom has denied Julian Assange’s extradition to the United States, where he faces espionage charges for his work running WikiLeaks. The Guardian reports that the ruling was delivered in a criminal court this morning, with the Wall Street Journal reporting that the judge noted that the risk of suicide is too high.



Assange will now remain in British custody pending a bail application, and the US government is free to proceed with an appeal against the decision. This particular ruling is only related to the US request for extradition under an extradition treaty between the UK and US. The full ruling is available here.



Initially detained by the UK for violating his bail conditions, Assange faces hacking and espionage...