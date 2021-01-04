Slack starts 2021 with a massive outage

Illustration by Alex Castro / Th



Slack is down on the first full work day of 2021. The company said Monday morning “Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time. Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused.”



The company is reporting issues with connecting to the service and messaging.



Users began reporting issues around 10AM ET. It’s not yet clear how widespread the outage is, but we’re following developments and will update this when we have more information.



*Developing ...*