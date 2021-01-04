Score 6.6-lbs. of MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate for the new year at $36 (Reg. up to $120)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6-pounds of its Impact Whey Isolate for *$36 shipped*. Simply add any three 2.2-pound packages to your cart from this listing and apply code *ISO36* at checkout. Regularly $40 a pop, or $120 for three packages, today’s offer is as much as $84 in savings and the lowest we can find. A perfect time to stock up to help with your New Year’s resolutions, it appears as though all of the flavors are eligible for today’s deal as well. Alongside as much as 22-grams of protein and less than 0.5-grams of fat per serving, it is certified “as one of the best protein supplements for quality and value by Labdoor.” Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,800 MyProtein customers. More details below.



