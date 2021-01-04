Microsoft’s new ‘One Outlook’ app leaks online

Microsoft’s One Outlook app.



Microsoft is testing a new Outlook app that will replace its built-in Mail and Calendar apps on Windows 10. Codenamed Monarch and “One Outlook,” the app is “a new version of Outlook designed for large-screen experiences,” according to a leaked version of the app.



While the leaked app isn’t functional without a full internal Microsoft account, the One Outlook app will replace desktop (win32 and UWP) versions of Outlook, Outlook Web Access (OWA), and the macOS desktop client. Microsoft is also hosting the full web version of this new Outlook online.







