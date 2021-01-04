Discovery Plus is available on Roku and Fire TV at launch

Image: Discovery



Discovery Plus, the new streaming channel from Discovery, launches today and does so on both Roku and Amazon’s Fire TV. That means it’s avoiding the confusion that ensued when HBO Max and Peacock streaming channels launched in 2020 without initial Roku and Fire TV options.



“As we go live with Discovery+ today in the US, we are thrilled to be working with best-in-class partners to make it available everywhere our fans are,” David Zaslav, president and CEO of Discovery Inc., said in a statement.



Roku is an important partner for new streamers, which brings its audience of approximately 46 million active accounts. WarnerMedia finally reached terms to bring its HBO Max streaming channel to Roku in December after a months-long standoff over...