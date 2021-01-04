Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G chipset launched: Will power budget phones from Xiaomi, Nokia and more

Qualcomm has launched its Snapdragon 480 5G chipset, which will power budget 5G Android devices. The Snapdragon 480 processor is paired with the company’s own Snapdragon X51 modem, which supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz networks. The Snapdragon 480 5G processor is bundled with the company’s own Adreno 619 GPU. The company has utilised an 8nm process to fabricate the chipset, […]