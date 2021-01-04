Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event takes up to 75% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods New Year Clearance Event offers *up to 75% off* top brands including Nike, adidas, Callaway, New Balance, ASICS, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $50 or more. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Nike TR8 Training Shoes for men that are currently marked down to just *$33*. For comparison, these shoes are regularly priced at $100. These shoes are a great way to hit your New Year’s goals with a supportive design and cushioned insole to promote comfort. They’re also flexible for quick movements and to give you a natural stride when running or walking. Plus, this style is lightweight and available in four fun color options. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.



