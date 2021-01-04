Build out your at-home gym with Sunny Health & Fitness’ Water Rowing Machine with $160 off

Amazon is offering the Sunny Health & Fitness Water Rowing Machine for *$519.99 shipped*. That’s $160 off the typical rate there, undercuts Sunny Health & Fitness’ sale price by $75, and marks the lowest offer we have tracked since March. Now that a new year has arrived, many of us are rethinking our fitness regimen. With at-home workouts having become more desirable to many, snagging this rowing machine could be a slam dunk for some. Users can add resistance using water and performance metrics are easy to keep track of thanks to its large built-in display. Ratings are still rolling in, but Sunny Health & Fitness gear is reputable.



more…