Start the first week of 2021 with the Awesome Games Done Quick speedrunning marathon

Image: Games Done Quick



Games Done Quick (GDC), the charity event series that raises money while expert players blast their way through classic games, kicked off its first 2021 iteration yesterday on Twitch, and the event is running all week for anyone interested in tuning in to this year’s speedrunning spotlights.



The January event, typically focused on “awesome” games done quick, is on its second day and has some great titles on the schedule over the next few hours, including speedruns of Dishonored 2, Divinity: Original Sin II, and Diablo 3. Later this week, we’ll see speedruns of classics like Final Fantasy VII, Mega-Man, Metroid, and The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening. Check out the full schedule here.



GDC has been organizing its charity speedrun...