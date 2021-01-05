Apex Legends Fight Night Collection Event launches tomorrow with ‘brawl arena’, more

Apex Legends is starting 2021 off with a bang, launching its first Season 7 Collection Event tomorrow at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET. This event not only has a new town takeover by Pathfinder but also has an associated rewards track with collectible cosmetics and the latest Gibraltar heirloom. What all does the new Airdrop Escalation Takeover game-type and the rest of Fight Night include? Well, keep reading to find out.



