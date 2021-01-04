Upgrade your office with a 55-inch electric standing desk at a low of $245.50 (15% off)

EPFamily Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the SHW 55-inch Electric Standing Desk for *$245.54 shipped*. For comparison, today’s deal saves you 15% and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. If you’re still sitting down all day while working from home, it’s time to add some variety to your setup. This desk measures 28- by 55-inches, giving you ample room to use multiple monitors, a keyboard/mouse, and still have space left for other desk essentials. You’ll find that it can go from a minimum of 28-inches tall to a max of 45-inches, converting from sitting to standing with the press of a button. Speaking of buttons, there are four memory presets and a digital display so you can easily dial it in perfectly. Rated 4.6/5 stars.



