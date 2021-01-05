How Gabriel Sterling Debunked Trump’s Georgia Fraud Claims, Point by Point
Here are the explanations from the official, Gabriel Sterling, that rebut more than a dozen of the president’s false assertions.Full Article
Georgia election official Gabriel Sterling accused President Trump’s legal team of misleading voters and debunked false claims of..
Gabriel Sterling, a Republican in charge of implementing Georgia’s voting systems, pleaded with Georgians to go out and vote in..