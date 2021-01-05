Dell’s new monitors have a dedicated Microsoft Teams button

Dell is launching three new monitors next month, and all of them come with a dedicated Microsoft Teams button. Dell claims it has created the “world’s first video conferencing monitors certified for Microsoft Teams,” after Microsoft started certifying displays, webcams, and headsets last year. Three monitors will be available next month, all offering quick access to Microsoft Teams.



The button will let Microsoft Teams users quickly launch the app to make and receive video calls. Hands-free commands will also be supported through Cortana and the built-in microphone.



Image: Dell Dell’s new Microsoft Teams monitors.



This is the first time we’ve seen a Microsoft Teams button on a monitor, but headset manufacturers...