Dell’s latest Latitude business laptops add an automated webcam shutter

The new Dell Latitude 9420 | Image: Dell



CES has almost arrived, and Dell is kicking things off with some new versions of its Latitude laptops (designed for business customers), led by the new Latitude 9420 and 9520. The devices will add Intel’s new 11th Gen vPro chips (once available in March 2021) and new features like an automated, integrated webcam shutter to physically block your camera when it’s not in use.



Dubbed “SafeShutter,” the new optional webcam system is an almost blindingly obvious addition, especially considering the shift in focus to videoconferencing in the past year as businesses have been forced to transition to remote work. The shutter can open and close automatically when the webcam is in use, but there are also “mute” keys to manually disable the...