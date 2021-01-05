Microsoft moved Edge from EdgeHTML to Chromium, and this transition allowed the company to make its browser a cross-platform offering, something that represented a new growth opportunity for the application. While third-party data shared by various market analyst firms indicated Microsoft Edge managed to overtake Firefox for the runner-up place in the global browser race, Microsoft’s stats indicate the application has already reached 600 million users. This is according to numbers included by Microsoft in a job ad spotted by TheWinCentral and which is being used by Microsoft to find a new Principal Software Engineer to work on the browser. “Microsoft Edge declared a while back that it will be making the web better through mo...Full Article
Microsoft Edge Used by 600 Million Customers, Google Chrome Still Way Ahead
