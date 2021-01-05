Get 'Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide' ($23.99 value) FREE for a limited time

It's no secret that there is a huge talent gap in the cybersecurity industry. Everyone is talking about it including the prestigious Forbes Magazine, Tech Republic, CSO Online, DarkReading, and SC Magazine, among many others. Additionally, Fortune CEO's like Satya Nadella, McAfee's CEO Chris Young, Cisco's CIO Colin Seward along with organizations like ISSA, research firms like Gartner too shine light on it from time to time. Cybersecurity: The Beginner's Guide puts together all the possible information with regards to cybersecurity; such as why you should choose it, the need for it, and how can you be part of it… [Continue Reading]