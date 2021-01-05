Home Depot’s Special Buy of the Week takes up to 70% off door locks, lights, more

Home Depot, as part of its Pro Special Buy of the Week, is taking *up to 70% off* various door locks, lights, tools, and more. Free shipping is available for all or you can opt for in-store pickup. Our top pick is a 2-pack of Schlage Camelot Stain Electronic Door Locks for *$199.74*. As a comparison, you’d typically pay around $250 for this bundle. Notable features include three alert modes that provide accurate push notifications about what kind of activity is happening in your home, alongside compatibility with Alexa, Z-Wave, and more. This is a great way to upgrade your security system without spending too much cash up front. Rated 4.3/5 stars by over 1,400 Home Depot reviewers. More below.



more…