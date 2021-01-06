Mad Catz returns in 2021 with all-new R.A.T. DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse

Mad Catz is a gaming peripheral company that’s all but been forgotten by many next-generation users. I still remember back in the GameCube days wanting a Mad Catz controller, as it was so much better than what Nintendo had to offer at the time. Well, the company has been silent for the better part of the 2010s, really only making a big announcement back in 2018 when the company returned from bankruptcy. Well, seeking to make 2021 a year to remember, Mad Catz is starting with a bang by launching the R.A.T DWS Wireless Gaming Mouse, offering dual connectivity, up to 300-hours of battery life, and much more.



