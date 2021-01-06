Green Deals: Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel $73, more

Home Depot is offering the Grape Solar 100W Polycrystalline Solar Panel for *$72.99 shipped*. For comparison, this saves you 16% and is the best pricing available right now. With 100W of total power output, this is perfect for running your RV, shed, or other 12V systems. On average, one of these panels produces around 25Ah or 300Wh per day, which is plenty to run smaller systems. However, you can tie multiple together for more power, which can be great for larger projects. Rated 4.8/5 stars.



