A new look at the next project from The Last Guardian and Shadow of the Colossus creator

It appears as though a new Fumito Ueda game is being teased. Ueda — an iconic game designer responsible for absolute classics like Ico, Shadow of the Colossus, and The Last Guardian — recently posted some images in celebration of the new year by way of Twitter and his development team’s website that could very well be the first teasers for his next AAA experience. And when a new Fumito Ueda game is shown, just about all gamers stand at attention in anticipation. Head below for more details and a closer look.



